The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play has set new benchmarks, witnessing substantial growth in television viewership, attendance, and digital and social media participation.

In a standout performance, the Nov. 28 clash between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors on TNT achieved an average of 2 million viewers, making it the most-watched NBA In-Season Tournament game to date, surging by an impressive 93% compared to last season’s equivalent window. Across ESPN and TNT, Group Play games averaged 1.5 million viewers, reflecting a robust 26% increase from the previous season.

Notably, the NBA achieved its highest average attendance on record (18,206) for the month of November through the conclusion of Group Play. Furthermore, the NBA In-Season Tournament fueled exceptional engagement on the NBA App and league social media accounts, accumulating an unprecedented 3.9 billion video views. Meanwhile, watch time on NBA League Pass during the seven Group Play nights witnessed a significant 25% surge compared to the equivalent November dates in the preceding season. The tournament’s resounding success signifies a promising start to this innovative addition to the NBA calendar.

