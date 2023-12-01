Netflix is set to premiere a groundbreakaing documentary, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, on Dec. 12th. In this unprecedented film, comedy legends Kevin Hart and Chris Rock take viewers behind the scenes, offering an intimate look at their lives, early struggles, triumphs, and enduring brotherhood.

Directed by Rashidi Harper and produced by Hartbeat, CR Enterprises, and The 51B, the documentary promises exclusive insights into the two comedic titans’ dynamic careers and personal journeys. With firsthand accounts from Hart and Rock, Headliners Only is a rare opportunity for fans to witness the shared experiences that have shaped these iconic entertainers.

Executive-produced by Thai Randolph, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Stein, Dave Becky, and Kevin Healey, the documentary is poised to be a must-watch for comedy enthusiasts and those intrigued by the fascinating stories behind the laughter.

Advertisement