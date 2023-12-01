Bronny James is cleared to return to the basketball court and make his debut with USC. His father, LeBron James, won’t miss the game for the world. Speaking with ESPN after a 133-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, King James said it’s “family over everything.”

“Whenever he’s cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we’re playing, I’m going to have to catch them the next game,” James said. “Family over everything … But definitely got to see Bronny’s first game whenever he’s cleared and ready to go.”

LeBron's teammates in the background after Bron says he will miss a Lakers game if Bronny's college debut is on the same day. 🤣



"Family over everything, champs. I love y'all." pic.twitter.com/8Ed3YH9qoG — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 1, 2023

Earleir in the day, Bronny was cleared by doctors to a full basketball return with the USC Trojans. “The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!” a family spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

Just In: After recovering from a cardiac arrest in late July, USC freshman Bronny James has been cleared to make a full return to basketball. He will resume practice next week for Trojans and return to games soon after. Statement from James family spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/3aj490m6Fl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2023

“The heart specialists have cleared him, which is great, and now it’s a matter of getting him back on the court next week hopefully to begin working out with the team full contact,” said coach Andy Enfield.