Bronny James is cleared to return to the basketball court and make his debut with USC. His father, LeBron James, won’t miss the game for the world. Speaking with ESPN after a 133-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, King James said it’s “family over everything.”


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“Whenever he’s cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we’re playing, I’m going to have to catch them the next game,” James said. “Family over everything … But definitely got to see Bronny’s first game whenever he’s cleared and ready to go.”

Earleir in the day, Bronny was cleared by doctors to a full basketball return with the USC Trojans. “The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!” a family spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The heart specialists have cleared him, which is great, and now it’s a matter of getting him back on the court next week hopefully to begin working out with the team full contact,” said coach Andy Enfield.