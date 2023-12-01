The unstoppable ascent of Brooklyn-born prodigy Shawn Greggory, widely recognized as The Hawd, in the music industry, persists with his latest track, “No Feelings,” featuring the acclaimed artist Millyz. This extraordinary collaboration is a testament to The Hawd’s capacity to transcend musical boundaries, offering a mesmerizing experience for listeners.

Demonstrating an innate talent for music, The Hawd consistently forges connections with audiences by drawing from his personal experiences and emotions. His debut EP, Resilience, unveiled The Hawd‘s raw talent and evocative lyricism, resonating with authenticity and vulnerability. Tracks like “Never Giving Up” and “Rise Above” became anthems for those seeking solace and encouragement through music.

Building on the success of his earlier works, The Hawd has solidified his status as a rising star in the industry. The recent addition to his repertoire, “No Feelings,” reflects his artistic growth and ability to captivate listeners with a unique sound. Collaborating with Millyz, renowned for his magnetic presence and lyrical prowess, The Hawd blends hip-hop and R&B elements, creating an enthralling musical experience that transcends genre boundaries.

Beyond his musical achievements, The Hawd remains committed to using his platform and success for inspiration and community service. Drawing from personal struggles during his formative years, he has become an advocate for mental health awareness and a force for positive change. Through collaborations with local organizations and meaningful philanthropic efforts, The Hawd’s impact extends well beyond the realm of music.

With “No Feelings,” The Hawd fearlessly pushes his creative boundaries, challenging industry norms. This latest release is a testament to his evolution as an artist, crafting music that resonates deeply. Fans can anticipate The Hawd to delve further into his personal journey, delivering an authentic and captivating experience that leaves a lasting impact. Check out the official video for “No Feelings” below.

