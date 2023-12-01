WATCH: Fat Joe Says He Lied in “95 Percent” of His Rap Lyrics

WATCH: Fat Joe Says He Lied in “95 Percent” of His Rap Lyrics

Fat Joe is speaking out about his rap lyrics, stating that he lied about “95 percent” of what he spit throughout his career. Joey Crack revealed this during a conversation about lyrics being used as evidence in the YSL Rico case on CNN King Charles with Gayle King and Charles Barkley.

“I’ve lied in almost 95 percent of my songs,” Joe said. “I’m being honest. I’m just being creative. You couldn’t build a jail high enough for the lyrics I’ve said on songs which are all untrue.”

He added, “What I am is a family man, the person who gives back to my community all the time, opens businesses in my community.”

Advertisement

According to WSB-TV, Judge Ural Glanville conditionally admitted 17 sets of lyrics that prosecutors can use as evidence against Young Thug and his five remaining co-defendants. There must be grounds to use the lyrics in court.

In opposition to the ruling, Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, stated the decision was against free speech. Meanwhile, the prosecutor saw it as deeper.

“Your honor, someone can look at that indictment and say one thing’s for sure, that’s not fantasy, people are dead and murdered and a gang exist,” said Mike Carlson, prosecutor.