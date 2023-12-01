In the latest twist of the divorce drama between rapper Young Jeezy and talk show host Jeannie Mai, Jeezy is now accusing his estranged wife of acting as a “gatekeeper” and hindering his access to their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Nearly three months have passed since Young Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai, shocking fans with the abrupt end to their two-year marriage. Now, the legal battle has taken a new turn, with Jeezy seeking the court’s intervention to address what he perceives as custody interference on Jeannie’s part.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jeezy has requested a hearing as part of the ongoing divorce proceedings to address the custody concerns he has raised. The rapper filed for divorce on September 14 in a Georgia court, seeking joint physical and legal custody of their young daughter.

Advertisement

In the recent motion, Jeezy highlighted that Jeannie Mai has been temporarily residing with their child in their Los Angeles home. While an informal visitation schedule was initially agreed upon through the end of 2023, Jeezy contends that the arrangement is not working, leading to inconsistency and tension.

Jeezy’s lawyer stated in the court documents, “The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child.” The motion emphasizes the adverse impact on their daughter, causing unnecessary tension and confusion regarding parenting time, roles, and rights.

Importantly, Jeezy clarified that he does not believe Jeannie Mai is acting with malicious intent to harm his relationship with their child. However, he accuses her of functioning as a “gatekeeper” in controlling his access to parenting time and asserting his rights as the child’s father.

The motion asserts, “Mai’s interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child.”

In response to the escalating tensions, Jeezy is urging the court to intervene, seeking a clear definition of their temporary legal and physical custody rights and the establishment of a structured parenting time schedule in the best interests of their daughter.

Thoughts?