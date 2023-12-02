Things are heating up between Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Page Six reported that 50 has lit the fire with his documentary production team to begin development on a documentary project that will focus on the media mogul, Diddy who is facing a slew of vsexual misconduct claims.

50 pulls no punches with his feud and the outright disdain for his opps, so it will be interesting to see how fair or aggressive this doc will be.

Under Jackson’s G-Unit Films banner, he has become a powerhouse in Hollywood for the last decade or so with widely popular dramatic TV franchises such as the Power universe and the successful BMF series.

The Queens, NY product is also no stranger to documentaries. His Hip Hop Homicides profiles the murders of prominent rappers King Von, Pop Smoke and XXXTentacion to name a few. He gets true crime, and his take on the genre was also heard on the Surviving El Chapo podcast, where the audio medium told the tale of twins from Chicago who were the biggest drug traffickers in America and eventually snitched on El Chapo, now serving life in a Supermax federal prison.

But taking on a Diddy documentary is a huge undertaking and may prove to be 50’s most challenging unscripted endeavor yet. Page Six hears this project is in the early development stages. Supposedly this will be a TV documentary that will highlight Diddy and his startling accusations of sexual abuse by not just Cassie but others.

Diddy has denied all wrongdoing and even after settling less than 24 hours of longtime partner, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura’s civil suit became public, his attorneys proclaimed their client’s innocence to the claims.

50 has been feuding with Diddy for a long time, even by 50 standards. This time it seems like he’s venturing into uncharted waters. Producing a doc about a rival as prolific as Diddy, with the power of his production powerhouse might be the knockout punch, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star is looking for to KO his adversary once and for all.