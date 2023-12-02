In a recent development, an anonymous woman who filed a lawsuit against comedian Jamie Foxx accusing him of sexual assault has pleaded with a judge to protect her identity from public disclosure. The woman, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents, asserts that revealing her identity would cause further emotional trauma, given the sensitivity and prominence of the case.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jamie Foxx’s accuser has formally requested permission to proceed with the lawsuit using the pseudonym Jane Doe. In her affidavit, she details the psychological and emotional injuries she suffered as a result of the alleged sexual assault that occurred in a New York club in 2015.

Expressing her reluctance to disclose her identity publicly, Jane Doe stated, “I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment for my disclosure due to the prominence and celebrity status of the Defendants.”

The affidavit continues, outlining the significant impact on her mental well-being, with the sexual assault leading to depression, anxiety, lack of sleep, and distress. Jane Doe emphasized her fear that public disclosure could exacerbate her emotional trauma and emphasized her desire to avoid the stigma associated with being a sexual assault victim.

While expressing a willingness to share her name with Jamie Foxx and his legal team, Jane Doe is adamant about keeping her identity private from the public eye. The accuser’s plea comes in the wake of her lawsuit filed last month, using the pseudonym, in a New York court.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the case raises important questions about the delicate balance between protecting the privacy and well-being of sexual assault victims and the public’s right to access information. The court will now decide whether Jane Doe will be allowed to maintain her anonymity throughout the course of the legal battle against Jamie Foxx.

