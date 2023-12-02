Netflix shared its official first look at Eddie Murphy reprising his iconic role in the action franchise Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the fourth film in the action franchise due to hit the streaming platform in 2024.

On Netflix’s official X Account (Twitter) the released set image shows Murphy’s hip, street savvy character, Axel Foley, with his hands up before a couple of cops as a crowd of civilians are filming him with their phones – a sign of the times – at what appears to be a crime scene.

The fourth sequel comes Axel Foley after 30 years since the release of Beverly Hills Cop III in 1994, for a franchise that helped define Murphy’s early career that sparked in the mid 80s.

Originally Foley journeyed to Beverly Hills from the violent streets of Detroit after the death of a close friend who was caught up in stealing from the wrong bad guys. The first Beverly Hills Cop was released in 1984, which was Murphy’s initial solo lead role. It earned $234 million in theaters which was a big deal at the time, and would be now with the state of the theatrical film market, but in 1984 was the highest grossing film of the year. The fourth installment was set for a theatrical release at Paramount Studios before moving to the streaming giant.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will see Murphy star alongside Taylor Paige (Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Kevin Bacon (Mystic River) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Dark Knight Rises, Inception), and get this, franchise will reprise roles from Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot. Awesome!

Directed by Mark Molloy, from a script by Will Beall, Kevin Etten and Tom Gormican. Murphy will produce alongside mega action film producer, Jerry Bruckheimer who held the reigns from the beginning of the franchise.