On November 30th, 21 Savage, the Grammy award-winning artist, and philanthropist, concluded his inaugural European tour with a sensational performance at London’s iconic O2 Arena. The event was not just a musical spectacle but a triumphant return to his roots, marking his first visit to his native London since childhood. The homecoming tour, a celebration of his recent immigration status victory, saw 21 Savage selling out every venue along the way.

Photo Credit: John Canon





The historic night kicked off with electrifying performances by opening acts Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. As 21 Savage took the spotlight, he surprised the audience by bringing out Central Cee, J Hus, and Popcaan to join him on stage, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration.

Photo Credit: John Canon





Known for his distinctive style, 21 Savage made a fashion statement throughout the night, donning custom outfits by Mowalola and CRTZ. The artist sported a striking Mowalola Passport shirt, symbolizing his newfound ability to travel internationally, a poignant moment for someone who has faced immigration challenges. Another Mowalola creation featured a “Free Jeff” shirt, adding a powerful message to his performance. To close the show, 21 Savage showcased his final look of the night, crafted by UK-based designer CRTZ.

Following the electrifying performance, 21 Savage continued the celebration with an exclusive after-party at The Club O2 21. The venue transformed into a strip club atmosphere, sponsored by Volcan Tequila, providing an intimate setting for the artist to conclude his groundbreaking tour surrounded by family, friends, and VIP guests.

Photo Credit: Ashley Verse





This tour represents a pivotal moment in 21 Savage’s journey, highlighting his resilience in the face of immigration challenges that emerged in 2019. Returning to Europe for the first time in years, the artist showcased his peak performance, foreshadowing his five nominations for the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards. The nominations include recognition for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Spin Bout You” with Drake and his feature on “Sittin on Top of the World” by Burna Boy. Additionally, he earned nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Rich Flex,” a collaboration with Drake, and Best Rap Album for their joint project “Her Loss.”