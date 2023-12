The Los Angeles Clippers have struggled a bit since the arrival of James Harden. But Paul George’s game winner at the end of Saturday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors could be the push they need.

Paul George hit a step-back 3 with 8.9 seconds left to life the Clippers and cap off a 22-point combeack win. PG13 finished the game with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four threes. Harden added 21 points and Kawhi 20.

You can see the moment below.

