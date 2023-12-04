On Nov. 30th, 21 Savage, Grammy award-winning artist and humanitarian, concluded his inaugural European tour with a monumental performance in his native London at the iconic O2 Arena. Wearing custom outfits by Mowalola and CRTZ, Savage celebrated his first trip back to London since childhood and the success of his recent It’s All a Blur Tour with Drake.

The historic night featured opening acts Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold, with surprise appearances by Central Cee, J Hus, and Popcaan joining Savage on stage. The artist showcased various custom looks, including a Mowalola Passport shirt symbolizing his newfound ability to travel internationally.

Following the performance, Savage hosted an after-party at The Club O2, creating a strip club atmosphere sponsored by Volcan Tequila, concluding his groundbreaking tour with family, friends, and VIP guests.

This tour marks a significant milestone in 21 Savage’s journey, overcoming immigration challenges since 2019. The artist’s return to Europe showcases his peak performance, evident in his five nominations for the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards, spanning multiple categories and collaborations. As 21 Savage continues to make waves globally, this tour solidifies his status as a resilient and influential artist in the music industry.