Buckle up, battle rap enthusiasts, because the Queen of the Ring is back, and this time, it’s going down in a blaze of glory with QOTR PRESENTS PANIC ROOM 7. The final trailer for this epic event has just been released, and fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the clash of titans set to unfold on December 9th, streaming live on Caffeine at 5 PM EST.

A Visionary in Female Battle Rap: Babs Bunny and Queen of the Ring

At the helm of this groundbreaking event is none other than the visionary herself, Lynese “Babs Bunny” Wiley, the mastermind behind Queen of the Ring (QOTR). Founded in 2010, QOTR has become the epitome of female empowerment in the rap battle arena. Babs Bunny, a Brooklyn native, rose to fame as a fan favorite on the iconic MTV reality series Making the Band, where she showcased her talent and charisma. Post her Bad Boy Records stint, Babs continued her musical journey and ultimately ventured into uncharted territory by founding QOTR.

As the creator of the “No. 1 female rap battle league in the world,” Babs Bunny has shattered stereotypes and created a platform for women to showcase their lyrical prowess. The QOTR YouTube channel boasts over 180,000 subscribers and a staggering 41 million views, a testament to the global movement that QOTR has become. Babs Bunny, a true leader in the female rap battle league, consistently breaks the mold with innovative and themed battles. The recent Prom Night battle was a perfect example, seamlessly merging elegance and bars to captivate audiences worldwide.

Beyond her role as a trailblazing entrepreneur in the rap battle scene, Babs is a loving mother to her adorable son, Aiden, balancing motherhood in the competitive world of battle rap.

The Return of Panic Room: #PanicRoom7

Just when you thought the intensity couldn’t be dialed up any further, Babs Bunny and the QOTR team are set to spin the block and bring forth PANIC ROOM 7. This event promises to be a riveting spectacle, with the adrenaline-pumping battles leaving fans at the edge of their seats.

Babs reveals that this new events also a dedication to Hip Hop. “The 1st All female battle event from QOTR for 2023….I wanted to end the year for the 50th year of Hip Hop by coming back to NYC to give it up for the ladies as I always do with the 7th edition of the queen of the ring panic room series.”

Under the banner of “QUEEN OF THE RING,” Babs Bunny has cultivated more than just a battle league. It’s a global women’s movement encompassing artists creating battle rap, music, and entertainment, all proudly representing the brand. The energy, talent, and creativity brought forth by the women of QOTR have solidified its place as a revolutionary force in the entertainment industry.

Streaming Live on Caffeine: Don’t Miss the Action

For fans and enthusiasts eager to witness the clash of the fiercest female battlers, mark your calendars for December 9th, 5 PM EST. QOTR PRESENTS PANIC ROOM 7 will be streaming live on Caffeine, ensuring that fans across the globe can tune in and witness the raw talent, fierce battles, and the indomitable spirit of the Queen of the Ring.

In the world of QOTR, there are no boundaries, no limits—just pure, unadulterated talent, and the passion to conquer. Get ready for PANIC ROOM 7, where cold-blooded entertainment meets the global stage, and the Queens of the Ring rise to claim their thrones.

“Let’s Give it up for the ladiesssssss!”

photo by H2ArtPhoto