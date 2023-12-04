Cardi B made her runway debut as a model at the Balencia fashion show. The “Bongos” hitmaker strolled in the Hollywood show wearing a blue fur coat with a black catsuit underneath.

Hitting Instagram, Cardi wrote: “Yesterday was a dream! I had too much fun storming your runway! Thank you to @Balenciaga @Demnagram @johanfleury and the entire team, you all are always so amazing to work with! Thank you to my team @kollincarter_ @tokyostylez @erikalapearl @juanmarioortiz_ . DARE TO BE DIFFERENT 🖤💙❤️”

Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 fashion show was a star-studded event with appearances from some of your faves. If you missed it, St. Louis’ rising star Sexyy Red pulled up to the show and linked up with Kim Kardashian!

