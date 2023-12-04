Crown Royal unveils the inaugural installment of a cinematic short film series highlighting the excellence of its premium label, Crown Royal Deluxe. The series, set to feature four films, delves into distinct facets of Crown Royal’s liquid attributes.

The first film, titled “Smooth,” serves as a captivating homage to the smoothness of Crown Royal whisky. Filmed against the vibrant backdrop of Detroit’s iconic roller rink community at Royal Skateland, the narrative unfolds on a Friday night, symbolizing the perfect metaphor for the whisky’s smooth blend and rich flavor. The roller rink, steeped in Detroit’s skating legacy, becomes a visual celebration of Crown Royal’s craftsmanship.

The film features Moodymann, a prominent figure in Detroit’s music scene, and real Detroit-based skaters, adding an authentic touch to the storytelling. Created in collaboration with Anomaly NY, the campaign will receive support through out-of-home displays, social media, paid media, and more.

“Smooth” marks the commencement of Crown Royal’s artistic journey into the heart of its whisky-making mastery, inviting audiences into the brand’s world through a visually stunning and evocative lens. Viewers can experience the cinematic celebration of Crown Royal’s smoothness in the short film “Smooth.”