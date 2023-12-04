Fat Joe Reveals Why He Owned Up to Lying in Songs

Fat Joe grabbed the ear of Hip-Hop when he admitted to lying in 95% of his music.

In case you missed it, Joey Crack revealed this during a conversation about lyrics being used as evidence in the YSL Rico case on CNN King Charles with Gayle King and Charles Barkley.

“I’ve lied in almost 95 percent of my songs,” Joe said. “I’m being honest. I’m just being creative. You couldn’t build a jail high enough for the lyrics I’ve said on songs which are all untrue.”

He added, “What I am is a family man, the person who gives back to my community all the time, opens businesses in my community.”

Over the weekend, Fat Joe spoke to his comments on Instagram Live, revealing he delivered that statement in defense of kids facing charges in connection to their raps.

“I had to say 95% of what I say is a lie so that they could understand that it’s unfair to try some kids for the rest of their life with shit they might have not done,” Fat Joe said. “None of this shit is true. It’s creativity. It’s imagination. Those who know, know.”

You can hear all the details from Fat Joe below.

