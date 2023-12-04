French Montana is following the steps of the YSL attorneys and giving meaning to a name commonly associated with his rap brand. Montana has commonly represented the Coke Boyz, speaking on Fame & Flavor, stating “Coke” is an acronym.

Speaking with influencer Cugine, Montana revealed the meaning: “Coke Boyz stands for ‘Creation Of Kings Everywhere.”

French Montana reveals that the “Coke” in Coke Boys means “creation of kings everywhere” 👀

pic.twitter.com/vv8namxbXq — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 3, 2023

Day two of the YSL Rico trial brought a trending moment as a member of Young Thug’s legal team broke down his rap name.

Speaking to the jury, the attorney stated the moniker is not associated with what is commonly associated; instead, Thug means “Truly Humbled Under God.”

In a separate moment from court, an attorney dissected Thug’s hit record with Gunna, “Pushin P,” to mean “Pushing Positivity.”

“It means, any circumstance you’re in, if you think positively about something, you can make it through,” the attorney said. “You’re pushing positivity.”

Young Thug’s lawyer explains what “Young Thug” means: "Truly Humbled Under God. That's what Thug means." pic.twitter.com/MCf04Rn5m4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 28, 2023