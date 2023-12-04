GloRilla Reveals She Had Her Breast Done to Please Her Man

GloRilla Reveals She Had Her Breast Done to Please Her Man

GloRilla revealed that she had her breasts done to satisfy her man. Speaking on Instagram Live, GloRilla provided the details.

“I just bought some new titties,” GloRilla revealed. Y’all know, I ain’t with that old bullshit, these are just a little fill in. Just fill them in. just got them done so my man can grip on.”