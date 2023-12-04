Jeezy’s former childhood friend Clem is in the belief of Jeannie Mai’s claims in recent court docs that the rapper cheated. “Your wife just came out and said you cheated on her,” Clem said. “And I believe her because I know you. He’s not loyal, it’s all good.”

Jeannie Mai says during their marriage, Jeezy cheated on her. TMZ obtained legal documents that laid out accusations of cheating by Jeezy.

Mai’s attorney notes, “Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

The docs also highlight how the Prenuptial Agreement is void regarding cheating.

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party …”

Previously, fans have been looking at Jeezy and his lyrics and wondering if he is giving insights into his pending divorce from Jeannie Mai. On the new double album, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget, Sno has a single titled “Don’t Cheat,” which he attempts to clear his name on infidelity.

“I be out here getting paper while you sleep,” Jeezy raps. “Once again, ’cause real niggas don’t cheat.” You can hear the full single below.

Jeezy pulled back the curtain further on his divorce from Jeannie Mai in a conversation with Nia Long. The conversation is connected to his new album, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget.

Jeezy revealed he and Mai attempted counseling, but it did not fix the issue. “I can tell you that this has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m saddened, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy,” Jeezy said.

He added that his current aim is “to take care of myself, and to love myself, and to be in the best situation.”

You can tap into the full conversation below.

Jeezy released an official statement, breaking his silence on his divorce from Jeannie Mai. The statement comes after Mai has appeared on public platforms. The statement is available below:

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.” – JAY “JEEZY” JENKINS

Jeannie Mai appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s Sherri Show and publicly commented on her ongoing divorce from Jeezy.

“It takes daily to sit and be quiet in your thoughts,” Mai said. “You give God your pain and he will give you his power. Just taking it day by day.”

She added, “And turning off everything really helps. I tuned into the voices that I needed to hear, that’s me and the truth.”