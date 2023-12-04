While celebrity breakups and divorces seem to be dominating the news in recent weeks, one high-profile couple is still going strong. Nelly and Ashanti showed that their rekindled romance is still stronger than ever over the weekend as the two made an appearance at Nelly’s 11th Black and White Ball.

The couple, who got back together earlier this fall after breaking up about eight years ago, were joined by Monica, Bow Wow, and other celebrities.

One of the performances of the evening included Ashanti and Nelly performing Ashanti and Ja Rule’s 2022 “Mesmerize” with Nelly lip-synching Ja Rule’s adlibs on the track.

Advertisement

The event, which took placed at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis, returned after a seven year hiatus. The event’s proceeds went to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and scholarships for Harris Stowe State University. At the ball, they granted two wishes to local families.

“Make-A-Wish is the best,” Nelly told local news outlet KSDK. “I mean listen we all have our personal foundations but when you think about Make A Wish in theory, what could be better and they’ve done such phenomenal work for who knows how many years.”