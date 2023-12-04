Netflix released the first trailer for Griselda, the highly anticipated crime series based on the notorious drug kingpin. Sofía Vergara stars in the lead role as Griselda. Vergara will also serve as series executive producer.

Alongside Vergara, the cast includes Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito. Directing duties for all episodes are being helmed by Andrés Baiz (The Hidden Face). The series was created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. Escajeda and Miro are the series’ showrunners.

The trailer shows Carolina Giraldo, professionally known as reggaeton star and pop artist Karol G, who hails from Colombia. Karol G will play Carla’s character as this huge role marks her acting debut. Carla, is a close friend and confidant of Griselda, who arrives in Miami from Medellín, Colombia, with other sex workers. She will play a vital role in the Netflix series.

Netflix dropped the official series description: GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

We can expect the series to premiere on Jan. 25, 2024.