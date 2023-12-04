Fans at CCXP, the world’s largest comic convention, were treated to a surprise preview of the highly anticipated fourth season of the Emmy-nominated drama series The Boys. Set to premiere on Prime Video in 2024, Season Four promises escalating tensions as Victoria Neuman inches closer to the Oval Office under Homelander’s influence. The Boys must reconcile and unite against impending global threats with Butcher facing imminent mortality and losing leadership. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr, Season Four will introduce Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the ensemble cast. The stakes are higher than ever as the team strives to save the world.