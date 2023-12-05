Gap and Dapper Dan, also known as Dap, have launched their latest holiday collection, marking their most successful collaboration. The collection premiered at the Gap 125th Street store in Harlem, where Dap engaged in a hoodie signing and met with fans—the online release followed on December 5.


In alignment with Giving Tuesday, Gap and Dap extended their collaboration to support BroSis, a Harlem-based Black-led nonprofit fostering youth empowerment through social justice. Gap reinforced its dedication with a $100,000 donation and active participation in BroSis’ Thanksgiving meal distribution.

The collection not only showcases the collaborative spirit but also highlights the Co-Founders of BroSis, Khary Lazarre-White and Jason Warwin, in the campaign. This initiative signifies a profound commitment to community empowerment and celebrating cultural heritage.

DSC09811
DSC09813
DSC09824
DSC09833
DSC09844
DSC09776
DSC09785
DSC09803
DSC09810
DSC09897
DSC09911
DSC09851
DSC09878
DSC09879
DSC09883
DSC09887
DSC09894
DSC09844 2
DSC09848
DSC09921

On Giving Tuesday, Dapper Dan and Gap proudly unveiled their latest collection, building on the success of the initial sold-out DAP GAP hoodie releases. This expansion introduces kids’ clothing, sweatpants, and accessories to the line-up. Dapper Dan will exclusively introduce the collection to his Harlem community at the Gap 125th Street store on Dec. 4, followed by a wider release on Dec. 5.

The DAP GAP capsule, available early in Harlem on Dec. 4 and nationwide on Dec. 5, features 18 pieces, including graphic logo hoodies, matching sweatpants, tote bags, baseball hats, socks, and a logo ascot. The collection ranges from toddler sizes to adult XXXL, with prices ranging from $25 to $128.

“A breakthrough is when people finally find their space in areas they have never been before, but a breakout is when you take the culture and the people who created it and bring it around the world. When Gap came to me, this partnership signified a breakout for the culture,” said Dapper Dan. “This DAP GAP campaign is my love letter to Harlem, and my way of continuing to propel our culture and community forward. Gap gave us the global presence that allowed us to have the breakout and I can’t wait for the next generation to be a part of this movement.”   

Photographed and directed by Ghanaian American creative photographer Joshua Kissi, the DAP GAP campaign is a visual bridge between Harlem and Gap. The campaign showcases a multigenerational cast of Harlem legends and emerging changemakers. The one-minute film, featuring Dapper Dan’s love letter to Harlem, spotlights community figures, including Melba Wilson, Felipe Luciano, Khary Lazarre-White, Giannina Oteto, and others.

DAP07 23 HO2 GOL OF ADONIS ALBERTH 1 0330 WB
DAP09 23 HO2 GOL OF ALL 1 0635 WB
DAP02 23 HO2 GOL OF GIANNA 2 1377 WB
DAP03 23 HO2 GOL OF CHAZ 1 1296 WB
DAP03 23 HO2 GOL OF JASON KHARY 1 0767 WB
DAP04 23 HO2 GOL OF FELIPE 1 0459 WB
DAP06 23 HO2 GOL OF GREY STARR 1 0142 WB
DAP07 23 HO2 GOL OF ADONIS ALBERTH 1 0262 WB
56276 JKI GAPxDapperDan 020 06 WB
56276 JKI GAPxDapperDan 022 03 WB
DAP01 23 HO2 GOL OF GABRIELLE 1 1097 WB
DAP01 23 HO2 GOL OF MELBA SAH 1 0833 WB
DAP10 23 HO2 GOL OF DAP 1 0991 WB