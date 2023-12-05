Jeannie Mai Found Out About Jeezy Filing for Divorce at ‘Same Time as the Rest of the World’

Jeannie Mai hit The Jennifer Hudson Show and opened up about her divorce from Jeezy. During the episode, Mai revealed the divorce request blindsided her and “was gutted” at finding out with the rest of the world.

“Today, it’s about picking up the pieces,” Mai said. “It’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl.”

Jeannie Mai says during their marriage, Jeezy cheated on her. TMZ obtained legal documents that laid out accusations of cheating by Jeezy.

Mai’s attorney notes, “Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

The docs also highlight how the Prenuptial Agreement is void regarding cheating.

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party …”

Previously, fans have been looking at Jeezy and his lyrics and wondering if he is giving insights into his pending divorce from Jeannie Mai. On the new double album, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget, Sno has a single titled “Don’t Cheat,” which he attempts to clear his name on infidelity.

“I be out here getting paper while you sleep,” Jeezy raps. “Once again, ’cause real niggas don’t cheat.” You can hear the full single below.

Previously, Jeannie Mai appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s Sherri Show and publicly commented on her ongoing divorce from Jeezy.

“It takes daily to sit and be quiet in your thoughts,” Mai said. “You give God your pain and he will give you his power. Just taking it day by day.”

She added, “And turning off everything really helps. I tuned into the voices that I needed to hear, that’s me and the truth.”