Joe Budden Responds to NBA Youngboy by Reading His Numbers: ‘I’m Way Bigger Than Him’

Joe Budden and NBA Youngboy have gone back and forth over the past few days. Their rift began after Budden delivered his opinion on Youngboy’s music during episode 680 of his self-titled podcast.

“You ready to tell the truth about NBA Youngboy,” Budden said. “That nigga is trash. He is horrible. He is horrible. He is really, really, really, really, really bad.”

For clarity, Budden’s co-host Ish asked if he was speaking about music or as a person. “I don’t know him as a person, I’m only speaking about the music,” Budden replied. He then details how he is a star due to a record label push, which he seems to have backed away from.

Joe Budden calls NBA Youngboy’s music trash pic.twitter.com/z2twFRhRJm — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 3, 2023

Holding a stack of money from his house arrest location in Utah, YoungBoy would respond. “Don’t speak on me, don’t rat on me,” he stated.

NBA YoungBoy responds to Joe Budden pic.twitter.com/xx3X6Fz1Gk — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 4, 2023

In a JBTV group online, Budden stated: “I’m way bigger than him. Stop this.” Then, Budden ran off YoungBoy’s latest numbers. “The point is, you doing a lot for somebody that don’t sell more than 60,000 records.”