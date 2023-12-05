Two years ago R&B singer Monica seemed to have rekindled her relationship when she professed her love for rapper C-Murder and vowed to do everything she could to get him out of jail. Now Monica has moved on to her new beau and has revealed that the incarcerated C-Murder broke her heart from behind bars. The Atlanta songbird broke the news after she was spotted with her new man at Nelly’s Black & White Ball and fans asked about C-Murder.

OMGGGGG I haven’t said his name in 2 yrs can yall follow my lead like yall did when I brought him up 😂😂 one band one sound 😂😂😂😂😂

Well, here it is in short! I got my heartbroken (again) and that’s ok! learned yet another valuable lesson! I went through it, got over it ,now I can laugh about it ! Life continues ! I feel great that through it he has representation to one day be free! Let’s move forward

