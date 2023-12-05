Super producer and hip-hop curator Salaam Remi is hosting a special four-day MuseZeuM art gallery exhibit to kick off Art Basel weekend in Miami, Florida.

The gallery offers artwork that provides an in-depth look into the stories of hip-hop’s finest. Pop up versions of MuseZeuM have been in major cities like Miami, Washington D.C., and New York City. Now back at the Miami headquarters, attendees will experience the unveiling of pieces of Trina, Notorious B.I.G, Celia Cruz, and more along with a special reception via META.

The full collection, curated by Remi himself includes Art That Has Creative Approval and Financial Participation by Bob Marley, Nas, Marvin Gaye, Slick Rick, Fab 5 Freddy, Amy Winehouse, Celia Cruz, Dennis Brown, and more.

Advertisement

Guests of the MuseZeuM Art Basel event will experience one-of-a-kind art from some of the greatest and most influential artists ever. They will be able to purchase unique, authenticated merchandise.