In a stellar display of timing, Tyrese Haliburton, the NBA’s assists leader, secured his first career triple-double just as the Indiana Pacers became the first team to qualify for the NBA Inseason tournament in Vegas. Haliburton’s remarkable performance included 26 points, ten rebounds, and 13 assists, propelling the Pacers to victory against the East-leading Boston Celtics.

Making history, Haliburton joined elite company, including Nikola Jokic and Grant Hill, as the only players aged 23 or younger to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 10+ assists, and 0 turnovers in a game since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. The Pacers, trailing with 48 points at halftime, exploded with a 74-point second half, marking their 12th 70+ point half this season, a record for the first 19 games.

Haliburton’s standout performance climaxed with a memorable 4-point play, solidifying his place in the annals of clutch plays and further establishing his reputation as a rising star in the NBA.

You can see the moment below.