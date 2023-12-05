Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Goodwill Ambassador, is allocating $2.5 million from his XO Humanitarian Fund to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Gaza. This generous contribution, translating to four million emergency meals, will finance 820 metric tons of food parcels, sustaining over 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

Tesfaye’s commitment is timely, addressing the urgent needs of over one million Gazans teetering on the brink of starvation. Since the crisis onset on October 7th, WFP, in collaboration with UN agencies and local partners, has supplied food assistance to 764,000 Palestinians, including hard-to-reach areas. The recent humanitarian pause allowed WFP to reach over 121,000 people with essentials like fresh bread, date bars, canned food, flour, pasta, tomato paste, and oil.

“This conflict has unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe beyond reckoning. WFP is working round the clock to provide aid in Gaza but a major scale up is needed to address the desperate level of hunger we are seeing. Our teams need safe and sustained humanitarian access, and continued support from donors to reach as many people as we can,” said WFP’s Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region, Corinne Fleischer. “We thank Abel for this valuable contribution towards the people of Palestine. We hope others will follow Abel’s example and support our efforts.”

Tesfaye, a Goodwill Ambassador since October 2021, has actively supported WFP’s global hunger-relief mission, with $1.8 million in personal donations. His commitment to donating a portion of concert ticket sales from his 2024 After Hours ’til Dawn tour further amplifies his dedication to addressing global hunger.