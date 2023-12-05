Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., has revealed that Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. The highly anticipated installment takes players to the state of Leonida, featuring the iconic neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond, promising the most immersive evolution in the Grand Theft Auto series to date.

“Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

As Rockstar Games commemorates its 25th anniversary in December, the Grand Theft Auto franchise remains a trailblazer in the open-world gaming genre. Beginning with Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, the series has consistently delivered blockbuster entries, with Grand Theft Auto V having sold over 190 million units to date. Red Dead Redemption, another acclaimed series by Rockstar Games, boasts over 81 million units sold worldwide, with Red Dead Redemption 2 setting new standards in fidelity and immersion upon its release.

