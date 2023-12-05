Travis Scott has announced today “The Cactus Jack x Audemars Piguet Collection,” a limited edition and exclusive capsule collection featuring a carefully curated selection of premium merchandise, including tees, hoodies, hats, and accessories that showcase the distinctive design elements synonymous with both brands.

Available today via shop.travisscott.com, the first-of-its-kind collection was inspired by the energetic ethos of Cactus Jack and the timeless elegance and precision craftsmanship emblematic of Audemars Piguet. Each piece in this collection is a testament to the seamless blend of two creative worlds.