Kim Kardashian will soon be the lead role in a new Ryan Murphy show. According to TMZ, Kardashian will portray a famous divorce attorney inspired by Laura Wasser for a new TV show.

Wasser represents celebrities in their divorce dealings and has represented Ariana Grande, Kris Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, and more.

Deadline details the story as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” and will air on Hulu. The show was pitched to Kardashian and Kris Jenner before being sold to the streamer, which also houses The Kardashians reality show.

Recently, Kim Kardashian covered GQ’s 28th annual Men of the Year issue. In the vast cover story, she speaks on her divorce from Kanye West, specifically addressing how watching her parents’ divorce impacted how she approached her own.

Hi! I'm the GQ Man of the Year! 😱🤯🥰

Kim reveals she was nine when her parent’s divorce happened, citing a family meeting led to the divorce conversation. Now, she uses those experiences for herself.

“I did think about how my parents handled it with us,” Kardashian said. “I just remember them being open…Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

Kardashian also revealed she is “more religious than most people guess” and prays to her children before bed. The practice replicates what Robert Kardashian did to Kim and her siblings. “That’s how I manage life. I look at everything as lessons. Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn’t make sense at the time, it’s leading you to a path.”

