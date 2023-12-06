King Combs is making it clear that he is not gang affiliated. The statement comes after a video went viral with the star throwing gang signs and saying “GDK,” an acronym for Gangster Disciple Killer. The term originates from Chicago but has grown in popularity in rap songs as of late.

Diddy’s son King Combs reportedly seen dropping the rakes and claiming “GDK” 😳pic.twitter.com/LMRvMawmT5 — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 4, 2023

Hitting Instagram, Combs wrote, “I ain’t affiliate w no gangs & im not a gang member.”