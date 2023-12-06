A historical recording, concealed from the public for over 50 years, is being digitally released for the very first time globally. On December 7, the world will have the chance to access Michael Jackson’s inaugural studio recording, showcasing the original “Big Boy (One-Derful Version)” in the form of a “digital vinyl”, made available on anotherblock. In partnership with Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Legacy Foundation.

On July 13th 1967, eight-year-old Michael Jackson and his brothers entered One-Derful in Chicago for what would be their very first studio recording session. This session marked the first time in young Michael’s life that he had ever sung in a studio microphone and captures the first moment his voice was recorded on tape. It serves as the first-found evidence of The Jackson 5’s development under the wing of One-Derful, one of Chicago’s most influential black-owned labels, prior to their time with Steeltown Records – a moment that had previously been entirely lost to history. Since that day 56 years ago, the “Big Boy (One-Derful Version)” recording has never been digitally released to the public, until now.

The global release of this recording is made possible by its owner, Recordpool, in collaboration with anotherblock, a blockchain-based music and royalty marketplace renowned for featuring songs from acclaimed artists such as Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber. This unique “digital vinyl” is available in unlimited quantity and includes “Big Boy (One-Derful Version)”, accessible through anotherblock’s player, as well as images of the master tape and song stems (separate files of the track). For the collector, there’s also a limited edition with extra songs, providing a rare opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the early days of The Jackson 5.

“This was their first step in music with ‘Big Boy’, empowered by the voice of the youngest and the best to ever do it. I can’t believe his voice, along with his brothers’, would echo for decades. Through anotherblock’s endeavor, the Jackson family’s initial recordings of our musical heritage find a new rhythm for the digital age. It is a testament that the Jacksons’ story, just like our music, remains timeless. And the best part is that some proceeds will go to a local foundation to help the families of Gary, Indiana.”, says Katherine Jackson.

The discovery of the studio master was made in 2009 by the Chicago Reader journalist Jake Austen. While writing a story about The Jackson 5’s first single, he picked up the trail of a tape nobody knew existed. The recording stands in stark contrast to the polished and meticulously crafted music that The Jackson 5 would later create for Motown. In the original, we witness a passionate eight-year-old Michael, only a few months away from transitioning from his life as an ordinary child in Gary, Indiana. A later version of “Big Boy”, re-recorded in a separate session, was released as The Jackson 5’s first single by Steeltown Records in January 1968.

“We are immensely proud and excited to bring this significant piece of music history to the world. This truly demonstrates how digital assets have the potential to prolong the life and enhance the value of art in a profound manner,”, says Michel D Traore, co-founder and CEO of anotherblock.