50 Cent and Rick Ross are going to fight forever. In response to 50 Cent’s troll over Rozay and Meek Mill’s Too Good to be True album sales, Ross stated he isn’t who 50 wants to target.

50 said in a video, “If you sell 31,009 CDs, I shouldn’t talk to you,” referencing the album sales. Ross made a more pointed statement.

“Got a DM say, ‘Rozay, we believe 50 Cent just made a comment about you online,'” Ross said. “I said, ‘Y’all don’t know 50 Cent like I do. He wouldn’t do that.’ For one, his bitch Dreamchasers. She been a Dreamchasers bitch for many years, still is. That’s when she told me I was her favorite.”

Advertisement