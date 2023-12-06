Rumors Swirl Offset and Cardi B After Couple Unfollow Each Other

Cardi B and Offset has unfollowed each other, social media detectives have discovered. The belief is the two are once again at a rocky point in their relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire is a pair of messages on Cardi’s Instagram story. “You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote.

In a seperate message she added, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Seperately, Offset would post a video from Scarface. Ultimately, we will have to wait for a proper update from them both.