Cardi B and Offset has unfollowed each other, social media detectives have discovered. The belief is the two are once again at a rocky point in their relationship.
Adding fuel to the fire is a pair of messages on Cardi’s Instagram story. “You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote.
In a seperate message she added, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”
Seperately, Offset would post a video from Scarface. Ultimately, we will have to wait for a proper update from them both.
Cardi B went live and spoke about removing dead weight and leaving it in 2023 she later went and unfollowed her husband Offset .It's Alleged he cheated on her for the 110th time
