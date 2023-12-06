Last month comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested for another DUI charge after leaving her show in Hollywood California. The actress/comedian was spotted falling asleep behind the wheel on the street in Beverly Hills. Now the case is under review by the LA. District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office will now decide what charges will stick after the comedian was arrested for her second DUI in less than two years last month.In January 2022, she was taken into custody in Atlanta after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel after smoking weed.

Radar Online reports:

Tiffany Haddish’s DUI case is now in the hands of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“The case is currently under review,” a spokesperson for the Bureau of Communications told this outlet on Tuesday.

The D.A.’s office will now decide what charges — if any — will stick after the comedian was arrested for her second DUI in less than two years last month.

As this outlet reported, the Girls Trip star was taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department on November 24 when she fell asleep behind the wheel. Luckily, no one was hurt since her Tesla self-parked in the middle of the street.

Haddish was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was released several hours later. But this isn’t the first time this has happened.

In January 2022, she was taken into custody in Atlanta after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel after smoking weed. She was released after posting a $1,666 bond. The ordeal wasn’t caught on camera — unlike this time.

Georgia prosecutors are going hard on Haddish after learning of her second arrest. They are demanding the Haunted Mansion actress be restricted from consuming drugs and alcohol.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ last week showed that they want to modify Haddish’s bond conditions from her open DUI case by taking booze and drugs off the table for her. They are also asking for weekly testing.