WATCH: Lil Baby Says ‘F— the Rats’ On Stage as a Gunna Collaboration Played

WATCH: Lil Baby Says ‘F— the Rats’ On Stage as a Gunna Collaboration Played

Lil Baby is making sure everyone knows he isn’t rockin’ with Gunna. Baby was on stage performing when “Drip Too Hard,” a collaboration with Gunna, played. Lil Baby said onstage, “Fuck the rats.”

Nah lil baby dissed gunna on stage when “Drip too hard” came on 😳😳😳



“f*ck the 🐀 turn that 💩 off” pic.twitter.com/H8YLkmMLFh — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 4, 2023

In June, Gunna made his return to music, but who thought he would drop a diss in the first release? The new single is “Bread & Butter,” and Gunna combats snitch allegations.

Gunna also reveals he was misled by the lawyers and district attorney:

Advertisement

“Lawyers and the D.A. did some sneaky shit, I fell for it

On my Ps and Qs because this time, I be prepared for it.”

But the real eyebrow-raising bars come at the end, seemingly shading Lil Baby, specifically a bar about “you in business with a rat.” The line can be connected to recent headlines involving Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas.