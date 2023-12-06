Big Hit, Hit-Boy’s father, is getting ready to drop off his new album. Hitting Instagram, Hit-Boy gave a behind-the-scenes look at what’s on the way, and a special message from Snoop Dogg.

This is the FIRST TIME ever in music you’ve seen a role reversal of this proportion. I’m helping my dad do something constructive with his time and giving him an outlet to express himself in a creative manner through music. We decided not to take any of the record deals we been offered since he got out 7 months ago for multiple reasons and the main reason is i’ve seen and been through too much to let my pops get caught up in these same systems i have no belief in. when you show love and support to this movement just know it’s all off the muscle. funded by us for yall. BIG HIT debut solo album “The Truth Is In My Eyes” out SOON SOON. MAJOR LOVE to BIG SNOOP DOGG for the words of encouragement 🙏🏾❤️

Previously, Hit-Boy teams up with his dad Big Hit to release SURF OR DROWN Vol. 2 – the sequel to SURF OR DROWN, which was released three months ago. Listen HERE via Surf Club. SURF OR DROWN Vol. 2 includes features from fellow trailblazing artists Big Sean and Dom Kennedy, as well as up-and-comer Garren.

Earlier this year, Big Hit was released from prison after serving a 9-year sentence. He celebrated by going to the studio and making music with his son. SURF OR DROWN Vol. 2 is a precursor to Big Hit’s solo album produced by Hit-Boy. SURF OR DROWN Vol. 2 adds to Hit’s busy slate of releases so far in 2023, which includes March’s Victim and Villains (with Musiq Soulchild), and the first installment of his dynamic series. He executive-produced Belly’s new album Mumble Rap 2 which dropped last month (May 19), and Benny the Butcher’s highly-anticipated Everybody Can’t Go – arriving August 11. Previously, Hit-Boy broke the news of SOD2’s arrival on Twitter while simultaneously introducing the pre-released single “Reckless & Ratchet” with his dad, Big Hit – who’s also featured on the tracklist cover. The raunchy and explosive offering arrived alongside an NSFW visual that gives new meaning to the song title. Watch HERE.

The 10x Grammy-nominated and 3X Grammy-winning multihyphenate continues to push the culture forward in a way that only the man born Chauncey Hollis knows how. Whether he’s rapping over his own beats, or lacing his contemporaries with next level instrumentals, Hit-Boy has cemented his position as one of the most sought-after collaborators of this generation. Hit-Boy is on a tear making tons of music for himself and his father, all while balancing being a full time father to his son C3, and lacing the best artists in the industry with beats and composing entire albums for multiple artists a year.