[WATCH] Zaytoven Says He Didn’t Believe In Future, Used To Take His Verses Off Songs

Future and Zaytoven have worked together for years, creating several memorable hits, but on Zaytoven’s recent appearance on the R&B Money Podcast, the award-winning producer reveals that he and Future wasn’t always as close as they are now. Zay even admitted that he took some of Future’s verses off the songs they collaborated on in the past.