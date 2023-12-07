Marvel is loading their Disney+ series for 2024. According to Comic Book, with What If…? season two set for December, three new shows will arrive next year.

The series on the way will be TV-MA Hawkeye spinoff Echo, set for January 10 release, Wandavision spinoff Agatha: Darkhold diaries, and X-Men: The Series, revival in X-Men ’97.

Marvel will also have new movies, with Deadpool 3 set for July 26. It may be the loan film released in the year.

Disney also has series for Ironheart, Wakanda, Wonderman, Daredevil, and more set for the future. Ultimately, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is holding to the plan of putting out shows at a pace where “each get a chance to shine.”