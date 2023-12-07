Grammy-winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It amplifies his role as Lead Producer for ESPN’s Custom NBA Music Strategy with the release of a new single, “Now or Neva.” Collaborating with rapper Moneybagg Yo and newcomer YTB FATT, the track is the second installment in this groundbreaking partnership. Following the success of the inaugural release, “Different Breed,” featuring Swae Lee and Latto, the sports giant appointed Mike WiLL as its first-ever Lead Producer for the 2023-24 NBA season.

“Now or Neva” unfolds as a gritty hustler’s anthem, echoing themes of determination and ambition. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of relentless pursuit, with references to NBA moments and declarations like “It’s go time.” Envisioned as a strategic musical accompaniment to the NBA’s In Season Tournament, the track will feature prominently across promotional platforms, uniting the realms of music and sports. Mike WiLL’s vision to create music that resonates with both ballers and fans alike is evident in “Now or Neva,” contributing to the dynamic soundtrack of the NBA season and ESPN’s Custom music strategy.