Harlem is coming back to Prime Video for the show’s third season. As reported by Blavity, series creator Tracy Oliver is quoted as saying “The only thing more fun than making season 2 of Harlem was getting to travel across the country and watch it with our fans!” … “Thanks to everyone who showed up to support and watched it at home! We’re so grateful for all the love and can’t wait to bring you an even juicier season three.”

If you’re new to the trendy series, Harlem follows “four best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America, starring Meagan Good as Camille, Grace Byers as Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, Jerrie Johnson as Tye, and Tyler Lepley as Ian.

From Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios: “Harlem has continued to tell outrageously hilarious stories through the perspective of these uniquely special characters. Fans can look forward to more laughs, wit, and cultural commentary from the brilliant mind of Tracy Oliver and the amazing cast, Meagan, Grace, Jerrie, and Shoniqua,” … “This critically acclaimed series has been embraced by so many and it is a privilege to bring season three to our global Prime Video customers.”

“Tracy Oliver has built an alluring world full of style, humor and dazzling characters, plus exceptional performances by this talented cast,” from Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We’re delighted audiences are as enamored with Harlem as we are, and we can’t wait for them to experience this hilarious and memorable new season.”

Prime Video’s official description reads:

In season two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille had to figure out how to put the pieces back together. Tye tried to figure out how to make meaningful connections while navigating a nasty divorce. Quinn sought out balance as she rode the emotional roller coaster of life, and Angie looked for luck at every turn as she tried to find her place in the world. Together, the women continued to level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

Harlem is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing are series executive producers, with 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt and Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés from i am OTHER.