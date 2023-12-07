LeBron James arrived in the city of Las Vegas the same day as America’s latest mass shooting. On Wednesday (Dec. 6), three were left dead and one wounded after a shooting at UNLV. Taking the podium ahead of his In-season tournament matchup, James delivered a message.

“It just goes back to what I said before about guns in America,” James said. “I think it’s such a longer conversation, but we keep dealing with the same story, this same conversation every single time it happens, and it just continues to happen. The ability to get a gun, the ability to do these things over and over and over, and there’s been no change is literally ridiculous.

“It makes no sense that we continue to lose innocent lives, on campuses, schools, at shopping markets and movie theaters and all type of stuff. It’s ridiculous.”

The NBA also released a statement: “The NBA family is heartbroken by today’s senseless shooting at UNLV. We extend our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the entire Las Vegas community.”

According to CNN, the suspect in the shooting is a 67-year-old career college professor, Anthony Polito. Initial beliefs tab his motive as a response to not being hired for a position. Law enforcement will continue to investigate. None of the dead are students.