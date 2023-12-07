The LOX Says Diddy Will Not Be Part of Their ‘LOX and Friends’ Hip-Hop 50 Show

The LOX hit The Breakfast Club to talk about their Hip-Hop 50 show. When Charlamagne Tha God asked if Diddy was one of the friends, Styles P said he would not be.

“Puff will not be there,” Styles P said.

Sheek Louch inserted, “But we got Mary J. Blige! Shit gone be sick.”

Styles added, “He definitely should go talk to somebody. Definitely the people he hurt, if they give him the time.”