The LOX hit The Breakfast Club to talk about their Hip-Hop 50 show. When Charlamagne Tha God asked if Diddy was one of the friends, Styles P said he would not be.
“Puff will not be there,” Styles P said.
Sheek Louch inserted, “But we got Mary J. Blige! Shit gone be sick.”
Advertisement
Styles added, “He definitely should go talk to somebody. Definitely the people he hurt, if they give him the time.”
The LOX says Diddy will NOT be apart of their “LOX and Friends: 50th Anniversary of HipHop” concert and share if they’ve spoken to him since the allegations— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 6, 2023
🔗: https://t.co/G8eww2hS2X pic.twitter.com/4nkKAPHzG6