Atlanta’s rap scene is set ablaze as two formidable forces, Meka Jackson and ATL rap legend Fabo, join hands to deliver a mind-bending auditory experience in their latest collaboration, “Spacetrips.” Produced by the talented Rajaste and accompanied by mesmerizing animation and visuals crafted by Meka Jackson, this track promises to be a transcendental journey into the realms of psychedelia.

Meka Jackson, the visionary behind “Spacetrips,” not only took charge of the writing, composition, and mixing but also lent his artistic touch to the animation, lyric visualizer, and cover art. The result is a seamless integration of music and visuals, creating an immersive experience for listeners. Rajaste’s production prowess provides the perfect sonic landscape for the duo’s exploration into the cosmos.

Fabo, a revered figure in the Atlanta rap scene, brings his signature style to “Spacetrips,” elevating the track with his seasoned flow and lyrical finesse. The collaboration marks a momentous occasion for Meka Jackson, who expresses his excitement, saying, “I have a single with an Atlanta legend and one of my favorite artists. I feel like everything I’ve been working for has been for this moment.”

Advertisement

“Spacetrips” invites listeners to buckle up for a relentless, hard-hitting ride through trippy, trance-induced experiences. The lyrics serve as an ode to a muse, with Meka Jackson and Fabo painting vivid pictures of otherworldly encounters. The chemistry between the two artists is palpable, as they seamlessly trade eccentric and attention-grabbing verses, creating a synergy that captivates from start to finish.

As the rap world eagerly tunes in to “Spacetrips,” Meka Jackson and Fabo offer a unique blend of ATL flavor and psychedelic vibes. With its otherworldly production, captivating visuals, and the undeniable chemistry between the artists, this collaboration is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hip-hop landscape. Take a leap into the unknown and stream the track, as Meka Jackson and Fabo invite you on a journey beyond the boundaries of conventional rap music.