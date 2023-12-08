Lish 2X hot new Jersey Club version to sizzling song, “Baking Soda” (remix) featuring Dj Jayhood is expanding on the radio airways. Live for two weeks and counting “Baking Soda” has been in rotation on NYC’s on Power 105.1, On The Radar Radio and playlisting placements are on the rise for the hijabi rapper.

Previously known for the March 2023 release “The Ramadan Album” ( li.sten.to/lish2x-theramadanalbum ), we see a more mainstream approach. The high energy jovial approach as LI$H delivers stands out with the animated facial expressions, fast flowing bars delivered and the punch lines mocking the monotony in the pool of female rappers. A favorite bar besides calling out the catchy “Get it! Get it!” embedded into the beat, is how LI$H cleverly calls many of the rap entertainers “ChapStick” in comparison to her being “Lip Gloss”. Might beauty influencers want to hop on this sound? Could it be our viral next trend ?