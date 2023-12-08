Marriage is a job but how about married spies? Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are tackling both in the new Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The trailer just dropped and here’s the story …

If you remember Mr. & Mrs. Smith was a hit movie back in 2005 starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The film grossed nearly $500 million worldwide. But now the story has a reboot for the small screen. Creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta), who also is the series showrunner, tell the story of Mr. & Mrs. Smith who are stone cold spies who must work together, posing as a married couple with fresh new identities. But their mission, however daunting may take them closer, albeit romantically. The official description from Prime Video:

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Prime Video has ordered an eight-episode series which premieres on Feb. 2, also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey and Wagner Moura.