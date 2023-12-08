Continuing a career tradition of bold visuals, Offset uncovers a showstopping and cinematic music video for “BLAME IT ON SET” out now via Motown Records. It remains a standout from his acclaimed sophomore full-length LP, SET IT OFF, which bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and top 5 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart upon release. “BLAME IT ON SET” follows his “DON’T YOU LIE” visual.

Listen to SET IT OFF HERE.

Directed by Maya Table and executive produced/creative directed by SheShe Pendleton and Offset, the new “BLAME IT ON SET” visual unexpectedly opens with the rap superstar behind a desk at a nine-to-five job. Soon after, he breaks free from the monotony as the pace picks up. It includes High-energy vignettes with Offset commanding a legion of followers with no shortage of surprises eventually leading to an all-out riot in a warehouse. His charisma shines in every frame.

SET IT OFF has already tallied hundreds of millions of streams highlighted by the likes of “JEALOUSY” featuring Cardi B and more. In addition, it earned widespread acclaim. Beyond plugs and features from Associated Press, GQ, and more Variety noted, “‘SET IT OFF’ shows major artistic growth for the Atlanta rapper and sets a new course for him as a solo artist.”