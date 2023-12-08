Global tennis sensation and style icon Serena Williams recently traded her tennis racket for Mickey ears as she, alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia, embarked on an enchanting family journey at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The retired tennis champion, who left her legendary mark on the sport, took a break to create magical memories at the most magical place on earth.

The Williams-Ohanian family kicked off their Disney escapade by immersing themselves in the all-new “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” at EPCOT. The interactive experience allowed them to engage with water in playful and unexpected ways. Serena and Olympia then had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the spirited Moana, gaining some expert wayfinding lessons along the way.

But the Disney magic didn’t end there – Serena Williams, known for her fierce competitiveness on the court, brought her A-game to Walt Disney World. The family made their way to Princess Fairytale Hall at Magic Kingdom, where they had the honor of greeting Princess Tiana. The royal rendezvous continued with a delightful chat with the iconic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse near the enchanting Cinderella Castle.

“Disney is literally my favorite place to come to on the planet,” exclaimed Serena Williams, capturing the sentiment of millions who find joy in the wonders of Disney. “There are just so many things to do.”

Serena, having retired from tennis after the 2022 US Open, continues to inspire both on and off the court. Her visit to Walt Disney World adds another chapter to the fairy tale of magical moments curated by the renowned resort.